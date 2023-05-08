TaskUs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — TaskUs Inc. (TASK) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $9.5 million.
The provider of outsourced digital services posted revenue of $235.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $232 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, TaskUs said it expects revenue in the range of $226 million to $228 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $925 million to $950 million.
