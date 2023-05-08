Tyson: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday reported a loss of $97 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The meat producer posted revenue of $13.13 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSN

GiftOutline Gift Article