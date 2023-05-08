Veeco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. — PLAINVIEW, N.Y. — Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) on Monday reported earnings of $8.7 million in its first quarter.
For the current quarter ending in June, Veeco expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 34 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $145 million to $165 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $176.8 million.
