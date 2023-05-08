Westport: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Westport Innovations Inc. (WPRT) on Monday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its first quarter.
The maker of natural-gas engine technology posted revenue of $82.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.5 million.
