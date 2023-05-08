Xperi: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Xperi Corp. (ADEA) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $29 million.
Xperi expects full-year revenue in the range of $385 million to $415 million.
Xperi shares have decreased 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $7.26, a drop of 54% in the last 12 months.
