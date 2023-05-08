Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If KPMG LLP’s near-30-year tenure auditing the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank seemed excessive, consider the entrenched relationships on display at First Republic Bank. The lender rescued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. not only engaged KPMG just as long, but also retained directors with unusually protracted tenures. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight First Republic’s accounts point out that KPMG was auditor since 2010. The actual term is longer. The audit firm was signing off the books from 1989 to 2007, prior to First Republic’s brief ownership by Merrill Lynch (later bought by Bank of America Corp.). Long-running relationships can threaten objectivity. In the US, this risk is managed by periodically changing the lead audit partner so auditor and audited don’t get too close.

Recall that KPMG likewise had a lengthy run with Signature Bank, which failed the same weekend as SVB. (A KPMG spokesperson said the firm continues to stand by its audits, which were conducted in accordance with the professional standards.)

As for the First Republic board, Katherine August-deWilde, the vice chair, had been a director since 1988. She brought experience as an executive for 30 years since the bank’s creation in 1985. The chair of the audit committee, George G. C. Parker, had been a director since 2003. He has strong credentials as a financial expert given his notable academic career at Stanford University. Even if long tenures can be explained in isolation, they certainly become an issue when they’re pervasive.

The lead outside director was on the board since 2013. Prior to the addition of some new members last year, five out of the eight non-executives had served more than a decade and two for over six years. Contrast that with JPMorgan: Only three out of the acquiring bank’s eleven non-executives have been directors for more than a decade.

As in auditing, the longer a director sits on the board, the harder it may be to maintain an independent perspective. Moreover, banking is a dynamic industry which has undergone changes with the financial crisis and technological disruption. That arguably puts a premium on recent relevant experience.

This is embarrassing context to the related-party transactions First Republic set out in its regulatory filings. These include the lender engaging a consultancy established by a brother-in-law of the bank’s founder and executive chairman Jim Herbert. In 2021, the bank paid the firm $2.3 million. A son of Herbert was also listed as an employee.

The consultancy contract was negotiated at arm’s length by management, excluding Herbert, according to the bank’s proxy statement. Prior to the JPMorgan deal, First Republic told the Wall Street Journal the bank had a policy for transactions with family members and fully disclosed them.

The rules may well have been followed. But these aspects of governance add up to an impression of cliquey-ness, and of a bank that could arguably have received oversight and counsel from sources with greater distance from the company.

The broad risks at play – a homogenous depositor-base prone to flight and the vulnerability to rising rates of the fair value of a fixed-rate mortgage book – ought to have been acted on sooner. There are many possible culprits here, not least regulation. But the lessons learnt should go beyond banking supervision to banking governance.

The US accounting watchdog, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, is already putting new emphasis on auditor independence in its inspections. First Republic’s demise surely gives US authorities fresh reason to consider forcing audit contracts to be put out to tender after a set period, instead of just switching a partner.

The case for prescribing terms for individual board directors is harder to make. Young companies like First Republic are susceptible to outgrowing their founding boards and won’t have gotten into the habit of overhauling the slate. But drawing a line in the sand on individual tenure can be counterproductive.

The UK corporate governance code reckons a director who’s served for nine years is no longer independent. While British companies can keep a director for longer if they explain why, it’s come to be perceived as a hard rule. In reality, there may be good reasons to keep a director on for more than, say, a decade, whether for continuity’s sake or to retain specific expertise. What matters is the overall mix.

As a general principle, boards should have a simple majority of directors who are independent and haven’t become part of the furniture. With banks, their systemic nature is an argument for the majority being larger.

All the same, board composition should be a judgement call rather than a box tick. Problems are probably best nixed when shareholders come to reappoint directors at the annual meeting, with the proxy voting advisory services helping to raise red flags. Investors elected First Republic’s board (and ratified KPMG’s role). They need to start exercising their power of discretion more often.

