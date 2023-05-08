Falling meat prices hurt Tyson Foods as shares plummet

Shares of Tyson Foods plunged 12 percent in early trading Monday after the company reported first-quarter results that include anticipated 2023 losses of 2 percent and 1 percent on pork and beef respectively because of lower profit margins. Its overall sales of $13.1 billion were little changed compared to last year.

Prices for pork and beef have fallen over the past year as demand has softened, one of the largest U.S. meat producers says.

All four of the company’s major protein businesses are experiencing “unusual challenges,” said Donnie King, president and CEO, in an investor call. Beef prices fell 5.4 percent in the second quarter because of lower demand in the United States, while pork prices sank 10.3 percent on softer global demand. At the same time, supply chain costs kept rising, as the company paid more for cattle than last year.