Business

Falling meat prices hurt Tyson Foods as shares plummet

The company cut its 2023 forecast after seeing softer demand in the United States and elsewhere

By
May 8, 2023 at 10:11 a.m. EDT
A Tyson Foods plant in 2020, in Waterloo, Iowa. The company’s share price fell Monday morning after Tyson released its latest earnings report. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
1 min

Prices for pork and beef have fallen over the past year as demand has softened, one of the largest U.S. meat producers says.

Shares of Tyson Foods plunged 12 percent in early trading Monday after the company reported first-quarter results that include anticipated 2023 losses of 2 percent and 1 percent on pork and beef respectively because of lower profit margins. Its overall sales of $13.1 billion were little changed compared to last year.

All four of the company’s major protein businesses are experiencing “unusual challenges,” said Donnie King, president and CEO, in an investor call. Beef prices fell 5.4 percent in the second quarter because of lower demand in the United States, while pork prices sank 10.3 percent on softer global demand. At the same time, supply chain costs kept rising, as the company paid more for cattle than last year.

“The first half was challenging, and many of the head winds we are experiencing are likely to persist through the fiscal year,” said Tyson Foods chief executive John R. Tyson.

In late April, the company announced plans to lay off 10 percent of its corporate workforce and 15 percent of its senior management positions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

