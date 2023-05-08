Tyson Foods moves to 2Q loss, weighed down by charges

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company, whose brands include Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park and its namesake, lost $97 million, or 28 cents per share, for the three months ended April 1. A year earlier it earned $829 million, or $2.28 per share.

Tyson Foods posted a loss in its fiscal second quarter, its first quarterly loss since 2009, and cut its sales forecast as its performance was weighed down by hefty charges related to plant closures and restructuring.

“While the current protein market is challenging, we have a strong growth strategy in place and are bullish on our long-term outlook,” said Donnie King, president and CEO of Tyson Foods, in a statement. “We saw strong performance in our branded foods business and continue to be laser-focused on meeting customer needs and planning the future with them.”