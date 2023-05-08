Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

More than three years after Chilean lawmakers took on the task, the country is still working on a new constitution. The initial push ended in failure last September, when voters overwhelmingly rejected a draft that many saw as too radical. While the latest rewrite attempt includes safeguards aimed at avoiding past blunders, it faces no shortage of challenges.

1. Why is Chile writing a new constitution?

The current one dates to the military dictatorship that ruled from 1973 to 1990. Though it’s been amended several times since Chile returned to democracy, many view the document as illegitimate because of its origins during the reign of General Augusto Pinochet, a violent dictator whose rule featured arbitrary arrests and political executions. Critics have also argued that elements of the constitution have entrenched inequality. When mass street protests began on Oct. 18, 2019, triggered by an increase in Santiago subway fares, demonstrators expanded their grievances to include problems with the pension, health care and education systems. In an effort to diffuse tensions, then-President Sebastian Pinera agreed to hold a 2020 referendum on whether to rewrite Chile’s charter and, if so, how. Almost 80% of voters said yes, and a large majority favored doing so by appointing a Constitutional Convention.

2. What happened in the first attempt?

Electing members of the Constitutional Convention in May 2021, voters delivered a massive surprise by spurning traditional political parties in favor of left-leaning independents. Rightist members failed even to secure the one-third of seats necessary to block articles. The body rushed to finish the draft after a year of work, writing and then re-writing clauses and going as far as holding weekend and late-night sessions. In doing so, it incorporated proposals that some viewed as radical change, such as the eliminating the senate — the upper house of Chile’s bicameral legislature — and creating a parallel justice system for indigenous communities. On Sept. 4, 2022, voters overwhelmingly rejected that document, 62% to 38%. It was a huge blow to leftist President Gabriel Boric, who had publicly supported the new charter.

3. What’s different this time around?

Lawmakers went back to the drawing board. In December, following weeks of intense negotiations, they announced an agreement on a new process that divides power and responsibilities across different groups. A Commission of Experts elected by Congress has been outlining new articles since March. On May 7, voters elected a Constitutional Council, which will have the ability to accept, reject or modify the proposals from the experts. An Admissibility Technical Committee will oversee the work and ensure that articles do not violate a set of constitutional pillars on Chile’s territorial integrity, the right to property, branches of government and autonomous institutions including the central bank, among other entities. The idea of the structure is to ensure that the end product reflects the will of voters and the guidance of distinguished specialists, all while limiting odds of extreme change.

4. Who is on the Constitutional Council?

In the May 7 vote, Chileans elected a council dominated by the political right. With 33 seats, conservatives have more than the three-fifths majority needed to overcome vetoes and pass articles at will. The ultra-conservative Partido Republicano proved to be one of the biggest surprises, as it alone obtained 22 spots.

5. What’s next?

The Constitutional Council will start work in June and will have four months to complete its tasks. After the council produces a text, the Commission of Experts will write a report that may include observations aimed at improving the document. Those recommendations will consequently be put to votes in the Constitutional Council; if there’s disagreement, they could be put to a committee consisting of representatives of commission and the council. Ultimately, Chile will hold a referendum on the final draft on Dec. 17. If approved by a simple majority, the new charter would become law, coming into effect upon publication in the Official Gazette.

6. What’s been the reaction from voters and investors?

Financial markets gained as the May 7 vote buried any remaining chances of sweeping political changes. Still, some investors struck a cautious tone, as the results may anger those on the left who had demanded new basic laws to placate the social uprising in 2019. Public attention has been more attuned to problems such as crime and inflation. Since the September referendum, the peso has gained roughly 11% as uncertainty has cleared. The design of the latest charter rewrite prevents unorthodox and radical initiatives from going through, analysts at JPMorgan wrote in a May 1 research note, adding that they are overweight on local stocks. In a Bloomberg survey published on May 2, only 14% of investors cited the constitutional process as a top local political concern, versus 64% who cited debate over pension fund withdrawals.

--With assistance from Valentina Fuentes and Philip Sanders.

