When traders in the $24 trillion US Treasury market have trouble trading, it’s a matter for far wider concern. Liquidity metrics have hit crisis levels in recent years, raising worries about underlying fragility in the functioning of a market that’s a key underpinning of the global financial system. That’s one reason why, for the first time in more than two decades, the Treasury says it will begin regularly buying back its bonds in 2024 as a way of stabilizing the situation and buying time for policymakers to find more permanent solutions.

1. What’s happening in the Treasury market?

Treasury liquidity metrics — defined as the ease with which trades can be carried out — are still near the worst levels since the market mayhem at the onset of the pandemic. The Bloomberg US Government Securities Liquidity Index, a measure of deviations in yields from a fair value model, remains near the highest levels since March. That’s when the the banking crisis triggered near-unprecedented volatility, with some yields recording their largest swings in 40 years. Liquidity was “significantly compromised,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists told clients in mid-March, as trading in Treasuries surged to a record $1.5 trillion on one day.

2. What’s causing the problem?

Steep losses for bonds caused by faster inflation and interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve have led many big market participants — like US commercial banks, foreign governments and life insurers — to shy away from Treasuries. Large financial institutions haven’t been as willing to serve as market-makers, burdened by the so-called supplementary leverage ratio, or SLR, which requires that banks set aside capital as a cushion. In addition, the Fed has been reducing its own holdings of Treasuries, a process known as quantitative tightening that many fear will make liquidity problems worse as securities start to pile up on dealer balance sheets.

3. What is the Fed doing?

It’s still unwinding its Treasuries from its balance sheet — a process started in June 2022 — upping its pace to $60 billion a month in September. As the largest buyer of government debt, its decision to step back means that dealers will be expected to absorb the additional supply that’s returning to the market. That’s a job that will become increasingly difficult the longer the Fed shrinks its balance sheet.

4. What is the Treasury doing?

It has decided to start conducting regular buyback operations for liquidity support and “cash management,” which is money used to pay the government’s bills and maturing liabilities. It will buy back older securities and replace them with larger current issues. While the department is still working out the details, it said the program will be conducted in a “regular and predictable manner, initially sized conservatively, and not intended to meaningfully change the overall maturity profile of marketable debt outstanding.”

5. Has it done this before?

The Treasury last conducted buyback operations between March 2000 and April 2002 to allow the department to continue to sell new bonds to maintain its market access at a time when the federal government was running a budget surplus and didn’t need the money. Funds raised by selling new bonds were used to repurchase old ones.

6. How would Treasury buybacks work?

The Treasury hasn’t described how they’ll work exactly. But the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee — a group that includes dealers, investors and other stakeholders — said in May that a proposed sizing of up to $240 billion per year should be meaningful to market participants. But it also said the impact should be small in the context of Treasury’s financing needs and wouldn’t materially affect its duration profile — a record-high 74 months. The committee also said the Treasury should be clear in its communications about the frequency and target sizes of the purchases, and shouldn’t use them to mitigate episodes of “acute market stress.”

7. What does the Treasury hope to achieve with these operations?

One of the two main goals of the new buyback program is to support liquidity, by purchasing older outstanding securities and selling more current benchmarks. The other purpose, the Treasury says, will be to help with cash management. For example, instead of the Treasury slashing its bill supply during major tax collection dates, it could instead buy back Treasuries. The advisory committee has said that the department’s sales of Treasury bills can be volatile as revenues and outlays fluctuate.

8. When could this happen?

The Treasury has said it will roll out the program sometime in 2024. Blake Gwinn, head of US interest rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets, believes it will likely debut in the earlier part of the year because the Treasury has been discussing buybacks for almost a year. Deutsche Bank expects the program will start in February 2024.

9. Can anything else be done to improve market functioning?

For starters, the Fed could adjust the terms of its standing repo facility — where banks can park their Treasuries overnight in exchange for cash — to make Treasuries more attractive to hold. The Securities and Exchange Commission is proposing moving more Treasuries trading activity to clearinghouses — which sit between buyers and sellers and ultimately backstop transactions — in an effort to protect against market meltdowns. Market participants are also hoping for other changes, such as the Fed exempting Treasuries from the supplementary leverage ratio. That would give banks greater incentives to hold government debt, especially in lower-volume environments. The Fed had waived Treasury and bank reserves from the SLR in March 2020, before letting the exemption expire the following year.

--With assistance from Liz Capo McCormick.

