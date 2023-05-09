Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On taking over the distressed First Republic Bank last week, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, said: “No crystal ball is perfect, but yes, I think the banking system is very stable.” Well, what else was the boss of America’s biggest bank going to say? Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The determination to declare that things are under control is widely shared by industry leaders, regulators and policymakers alike. It’s understandable. Nobody wants to start a panic. But that’s also the root of the problem.

Banking is a fundamentally unstable business. Depositors might have no good reason to think their particular bank is in danger, but if they run, they’ll turn out to be right. Making banks safer through regulation, desirable as that might be, doesn’t always solve this conundrum; depositors also need to believe they’re safe. Making banks safer and making people believe it are often at odds.

Advertisement

Hence a recurring pattern in financial crises: Regulators hesitate to act pre-emptively to deal with stresses before they become dangerous, because identifying an issue and acting early to address it risks causing the very alarm they hope to prevent. So signs of trouble ahead are quietly set aside. Complacency is institutionalized. And, most strikingly, banks are spared the embarrassment of conforming to accounting principles such as marking assets to market — in part because such candor might scare people.

After the failures, another pattern kicked in. Regulators resolved both SVB and First Republic by quietly amending articles of faith about sound bank regulation, including three canons of the post-2008 regime.

SVB, a medium-sized bank hitherto deemed systemically insignificant, had to be formally upgraded to systemically significant to justify an extension of deposit insurance to all its deposits. First, this acknowledged much broader fragility than previously allowed. Second, it abandoned the idea that limits on deposit insurance are necessary to apply market discipline to banks’ managers. Finally, with First Republic, regulators avoided its outright collapse by letting JPMorgan acquire the business — an officially sanctioned resort to the financial dysfunction known as “too big to fail.”

Advertisement

Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic were special cases, but not as special as one might wish. Both were brought down by a combination of surprisingly runnable deposits and unrealized losses on long-term assets.

There was nothing mysterious about either vulnerability. Managers and regulators had the data. But believing that banks are stable induces one to think deposits are sticky and that falling asset values due to higher interest rates cause “paper losses,” not real losses. This is reassuring until, at a certain point, such beliefs become not just false but untenable. Then the system is suddenly not so stable.

SVB was indeed unusual in relying so much on large, therefore uninsured, deposits; but that isn’t the whole story. When interest rates on cash and close equivalents are zero, there’s no point in searching for better terms. But when rates go up, depositors start shopping around and moving their money. Technology has made this easier than it used to be.

Advertisement

With or without insurance, this combination of frictionless deposits and rising rates makes retaining customers more complicated. It also unsettles the other side of the balance sheet. If you have to compete for deposits with higher rates, you might be paying short-term creditors more than you’re collecting from long-term borrowers. If so, you’re losing money and seeing capital erode — today, not in some distant future. This is a concern for all banks with portfolios heavy in long-term fixed-rate lending for housing or other real estate (like First Republic), or in supposedly safe assets such as long-term government bonds (like SVB). Keep in mind that the prices of housing and commercial real estate, hence the value of loans linked to those assets, might not yet have fully adjusted to higher rates.

It’s all but impossible to break the cycle of wishful thinking, forbearance and occasional panic. The best approach, no doubt, would be to accept that banking is unavoidably risky and learn to live with it. In that world, nobody would be unduly alarmed by the asset-value volatility laid bare by mark-to-market accounting, or by prudent early action to reduce leverage — such as selling equity in what might be a falling market or deploying bond-conversion triggers that draw attention when they replenish diminishing capital.

Yet the need to see banking as fundamentally stable is hard to dislodge. Regulators are again insisting that small tweaks to the rules will make banking safe, finally, without eliminating it entirely. At the simplest level, this ignores the trade-off between risk and return: A bank with more capital, say, or assets and liabilities with more closely matched maturities, is indeed safer — but also less profitable, and to some degree impaired in its purpose of allocating resources.

Advertisement

Worst of all, many ideas for making banks safer really do the opposite. Insuring all deposits, as in the response to the SVB collapse, is the perfect example: It makes runs less likely but encourages banks to take bigger risks. “Too big to fail” — the JPMorgan remedy for First Republic — creates essentially the same moral hazard.

As long as there are banks, there’ll be banking crises. The slower we are to see the risks, the bigger the eventual damage.

Elsewhere in Bloomberg Opinion:

• You Don’t Want to Know How Banks Make Their Sausage: Marc Rubinstein

• This Debt-Limit Standoff Could Be Really Disastrous: Bill Dudley

• If the Banking Crisis Offers One Lesson, Let It Be This: The Editors

For more Bloomberg Opinion, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Clive Crook is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and member of the editorial board covering economics. Previously, he was deputy editor of the Economist and chief Washington commentator for the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article