Past debt ceiling debates carved up federal spending and derailed a presidency

1 1985 — Gramm-Rudman-Hollings

With Congress and President Ronald Reagan locked in a fight over the annual budget, Sens. Phil Gramm (R-Tex.), Warren Rudman (R-N.H.) and Ernest Hollings (D-S.C.) floated a solution. Congress would increase the debt ceiling while putting the federal government on a path to balance the budget in the near future.

Congress and the president would have five years to rein in borrowing, and in the absence of a deal, automatic across-the-board cuts to federal programs — called “the sequester” or “sequestration” — would snap into place.

The legislation drew wide GOP support, though some foreign policy hawks opposed the measure because it did not carve out military spending. A Pentagon spokesman said the bill gave “comfort to the Soviets,” even after Reagan publicly said he supported the measure.

Democrats were split on the idea, but even some fervent liberals, including Sen. Edward M. Kennedy (Mass.), supported it. Social Security, Medicaid and other core entitlements were exempted from the cuts. The bill ultimately passed with wide bipartisan support.

But Gramm-Rudman-Hollings, as the law is known, immediately became an object of scorn. It encouraged brinkmanship, lawmakers said, while leaving Americans and financial markets in suspense. The effects of automatic cuts could be fast and consequential, throwing an unstable economy into a recession if the spigot of federal dollars instantly shut off.

Then-Rep. Leon E. Panetta (D-Calif.) likened Gramm-Rudman-Hollings to “leaping into a black hole, and we don’t know where we’re going to land.” Yet he voted for the bill.