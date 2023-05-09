Past debt ceiling debates carved up federal spending and derailed a presidency

Past negotiations have netted substantial spending reforms and helped doom a presidency. But all have averted a default, a prospect that Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said would cause “economic chaos” and could hurl global markets into a deep recession.
Biden has demanded that Congress increase the debt ceiling — the amount the United States can borrow to pay its bills — without preconditions. The Republican-controlled House, pushed by GOP hard-liners, has signaled instead that it will use the impasse to force steep budget cuts to a range of programs, including social services, and roll back some of Biden’s signature legislative achievements.
Previous presidents and Congresses have faced similar deadlocks. Here’s how they played out.
1985 — Gramm-Rudman-Hollings
With Congress and President Ronald Reagan locked in a fight over the annual budget, Sens. Phil Gramm (R-Tex.), Warren Rudman (R-N.H.) and Ernest Hollings (D-S.C.) floated a solution. Congress would increase the debt ceiling while putting the federal government on a path to balance the budget in the near future.
Congress and the president would have five years to rein in borrowing, and in the absence of a deal, automatic across-the-board cuts to federal programs — called “the sequester” or “sequestration” — would snap into place.
The legislation drew wide GOP support, though some foreign policy hawks opposed the measure because it did not carve out military spending. A Pentagon spokesman said the bill gave “comfort to the Soviets,” even after Reagan publicly said he supported the measure.
Democrats were split on the idea, but even some fervent liberals, including Sen. Edward M. Kennedy (Mass.), supported it. Social Security, Medicaid and other core entitlements were exempted from the cuts. The bill ultimately passed with wide bipartisan support.
But Gramm-Rudman-Hollings, as the law is known, immediately became an object of scorn. It encouraged brinkmanship, lawmakers said, while leaving Americans and financial markets in suspense. The effects of automatic cuts could be fast and consequential, throwing an unstable economy into a recession if the spigot of federal dollars instantly shut off.
Then-Rep. Leon E. Panetta (D-Calif.) likened Gramm-Rudman-Hollings to “leaping into a black hole, and we don’t know where we’re going to land.” Yet he voted for the bill.
Hollings later renounced the legislation that bears his name. “After four years in a shotgun marriage called Gramm-Rudman-Hollings,” he wrote in a 1989 New York Times editorial, “I’m filing for divorce on grounds of infidelity and irreconcilable differences.”
1990 — Bush’s budget camp
Facing impending sequestration cuts, President George H.W. Bush summoned congressional leaders in September to Andrews Air Force Base in suburban Maryland to hash out a budget deal.
The setting was supposed to be more summer camp than board room, with the goal of breaking political deadlock in a relaxed atmosphere. Lawmakers took over the base’s Officers’ Club. Senate Minority Leader Robert J. Dole (R-Kan.) arrived with his pet schnauzer and a baseball bat labeled “The Big Budget Stick,” The Washington Post reported, a gift for the president.
The talks produced a breakthrough, but not without damning political consequences for Bush. He agreed to a deal that capped discretionary spending, reformed entitlements and set the government on a path to a balanced budget within five years. But in exchange, he supported a tax increase on the wealthiest earners, reneging on his famous campaign declaration: “Read my lips, no new taxes.”
In a national address, Bush issued an impassioned plea to Americans to tell their representatives to support the deal. Instead, Congress rejected it, then passed a similar proposal weeks later that Bush signed. It raised the top tax rate by 3 percent and curtailed some tax deductions, while capping the tax rate on capital gains.
By that time, the federal government had already been forced to shut down temporarily, and Bush was politically wounded for breaking his most memorable campaign promise. He lost reelection in 1992.
2010 — Simpson-Bowles
President Barack Obama appointed former White House chief of staff Erskine Bowles and former Republican senator Alan K. Simpson (Wyo.) to lead a bipartisan group to address the federal budget. But this commission had unique power: If a supermajority of the members voted to approve the recommendations Bowles and Simpson drafted, the proposals would go to Congress for an up-or-down vote.
The co-chairs proposed the government cut $3 in spending for every $1 in new revenue collected, raise the Social Security full-benefit retirement age to 69 by 2075, restrain defense spending, and raise taxes on the wealthy while eliminating certain middle-class deductions.
The report, which aimed to reduce the nation’s deficit by $4 trillion over a decade, won the support of a majority of the commissioners, but it fell short of the supermajority needed to advance it to Congress. Legislation introduced in 2012 based on the Simpson-Bowles recommendations was soundly defeated.
2011 — Budget ‘Supercommittee’
The failure of Simpson-Bowles, in part, led to the Budget Control Act of 2011, which brought the country back from the brink of a first-of-its-kind default.
Part of that legislation called for the establishment of another commission to reduce the deficit by $1.5 trillion over 10 years. The bipartisan “supercommittee” was made up of members of the House and Senate and imbued with power similar to that of Simpson-Bowles. A proposal that won the support of a majority of members would advance to Congress for a vote. Without a proposal or other congressional action, automatic sequester cuts — an idea first introduced by Gramm-Rudman-Hollings — would kick in.
Democrats proposed a $3 trillion savings package with revenue from new taxes and savings from Medicare. Then-Republican Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (Pa.) countered with another package that would cut spending, constrain inflation-related spending increases and limit certain tax breaks.
The supercommittee rejected both proposals and did not advance a plan. Budget cuts on discretionary spending from the sequester ultimately took effect in March 2013 and expired at the end of the federal government’s 2021 fiscal year.