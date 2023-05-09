ADTRAN Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) on Monday reported a loss of $34.5 million in its first quarter.
The networking equipment maker posted revenue of $323.9 million in the period.
ADTRAN Holdings shares have decreased 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 53% in the last 12 months.
