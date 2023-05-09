Agenus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. — LEXINGTON, Mass. — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $70.9 million in its first quarter.
The biotechnology company posted revenue of $22.9 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.5 million.
The company’s shares closed at $1.59. A year ago, they were trading at $1.67.
