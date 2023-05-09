Agiliti: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $3 million.
The medical equipment services provider posted revenue of $299.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $285 million.
Agiliti expects full-year earnings in the range of 65 cents to 70 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion.
Agiliti shares have increased 2.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.72, a decrease of roughly 10% in the last 12 months.
