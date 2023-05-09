Agilon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $16 million. The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The senior-focused health care company posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Agilon said it expects revenue in the range of $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.41 billion to $4.44 billion.

Agilon shares have climbed 61% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $26.01, an increase of 56% in the last 12 months.

