Air Products and Chemicals: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $439.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.97. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.74 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.64 per share.

The seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses posted revenue of $3.2 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Air Products and Chemicals expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.85 to $2.95. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.77.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.30 to $11.50 per share.

Air Products and Chemicals shares have dropped 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen nearly 8%. The stock has increased 25% in the last 12 months.

