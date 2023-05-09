Akamai Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $97.1 million. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.40 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The cloud services provider posted revenue of $915.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $910.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Akamai Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.38 to $1.42.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $923 million to $937 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Advertisement

Akamai Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.69 to $5.84 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.79 billion.

Akamai Technologies shares have declined slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed slightly more than 7%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $78.90, a decrease of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AKAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AKAM

GiftOutline Gift Article