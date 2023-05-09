Ambac: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $33 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

Ambac shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.99, more than doubling in the last 12 months.