Ambac: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $33 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The bond insurer posted revenue of $58 million in the period.
Ambac shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.99, more than doubling in the last 12 months.
