Angi: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER — DENVER — Angi Inc. (ANGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.3 million in its first quarter. The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The provider of a digital marketplace for home services posted revenue of $392.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $383.6 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $2.50. A year ago, they were trading at $3.59.

