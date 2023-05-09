Angi: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER — DENVER — Angi Inc. (ANGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.3 million in its first quarter.
The provider of a digital marketplace for home services posted revenue of $392.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $383.6 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $2.50. A year ago, they were trading at $3.59.
