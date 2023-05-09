Arcturus Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.87. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 88 cents per share.

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $50.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $80.3 million in the period.

Arcturus Therapeutics shares have increased 71% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $28.95, a climb of 74% in the last 12 months.