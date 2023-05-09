Ardmore Shipping: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda — HAMILTON, Bermuda — Ardmore Shipping Corp. (ASC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $44.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
Ardmore Shipping shares have declined 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 94% in the last 12 months.
