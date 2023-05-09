The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Ascent Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
May 9, 2023 at 5:55 p.m. EDT

OAK BROOK, Ill. — OAK BROOK, Ill. — Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $5.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The maker of stainless steel pipe, storage tanks and specialty chemicals posted revenue of $82.5 million in the period.

Ascent Industries shares have climbed slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.48, a decline of 36% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACNT

Loading...