Assertio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $3.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $42.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.8 million.

Assertio shares have risen 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASRT

