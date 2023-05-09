Assertio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $3.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $42.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.8 million.
Assertio shares have risen 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.
