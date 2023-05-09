Assured Guaranty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $283 million in the period.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton Bermuda, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.12 per share.

Assured Guaranty shares have declined 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $52.56, a drop of 5.5% in the last 12 months.