Assured Guaranty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON BERMUDA, Bermuda — HAMILTON BERMUDA, Bermuda — Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $81 million.
Assured Guaranty shares have declined 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $52.56, a drop of 5.5% in the last 12 months.
