AudioCodes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOD, Israel — LOD, Israel — AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $182,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The communication components company posted revenue of $59.2 million in the period.
AudioCodes shares have fallen 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 55% in the last 12 months.
