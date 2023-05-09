AxoGen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ALACHUA, Fla. — ALACHUA, Fla. — AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Alachua, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 10 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $36.7 million in the period.

AxoGen expects full-year revenue in the range of $154 million to $159 million.

AxoGen shares have dropped 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 7% in the last 12 months.

