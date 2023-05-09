Brooks: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. — BURLINGTON, Mass. — Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) on Tuesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $4.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The supplier to semiconductor manufacturers posted revenue of $148.4 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in June, Brooks expects its results to range from a loss of 7 cents per share to earnings of 3 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $150 million to $168 million for the fiscal third quarter.
Brooks shares have dropped 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $44.94, a fall of 31% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZTA