B2Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — VANCOUVER, British Columbia — B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $86 million.
The gold, silver and copper miner posted revenue of $473.6 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $4.17. A year ago, they were trading at $4.03.
