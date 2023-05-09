Bally's: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Bally’s Corporation (BALY) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $178.3 million.
The hotel casino operator posted revenue of $598.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $594.5 million.
Bally’s shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 45% in the last 12 months.
