Blend Labs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $67.5 million in its first quarter.
The cloud-based platform for financial companies posted revenue of $37.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.8 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 78 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.41.
