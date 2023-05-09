Casa Systems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. — ANDOVER, Mass. — Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31.7 million in its first quarter.
Casa Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $300 million to $325 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $1.20. A year ago, they were trading at $3.60.
