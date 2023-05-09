Cerence: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BURLINGTON, Mass. — BURLINGTON, Mass. — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26.1 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 4 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The automotive artificial intelligence developer posted revenue of $68.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Cerence said it expects revenue in the range of $58 million to $62 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $280 million to $290 million.

