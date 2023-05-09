Clear Channel Outdoor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO — Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.9 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 23 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The outdoor advertising company posted revenue of $545.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $540 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Clear Channel Outdoor said it expects revenue in the range of $635 million to $660 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.26. A year ago, they were trading at $2.44.

