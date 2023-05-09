The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Coty: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

May 9, 2023 at 6:43 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Coty Inc. (COTY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $108.4 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

Coty expects full-year earnings in the range of 52 cents to 53 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COTY

