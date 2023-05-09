Darling: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas — IRVING, Texas — Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $185.8 million.
The producer of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bionutrients posted revenue of $1.79 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAR