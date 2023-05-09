Duke Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $804 million.
The electric utility posted revenue of $7.28 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.34 billion.
Duke Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.55 to $5.75 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DUK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DUK