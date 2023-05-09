Dutch Bros: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Grants Pass, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor posted revenue of $197.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $208.2 million.

Dutch Bros expects full-year revenue in the range of $950 million to $1 billion.

Dutch Bros shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $32.45, a drop of 21% in the last 12 months.

