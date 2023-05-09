Enhabit: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.7 million.
The provider of home health and hospice services posted revenue of $265.1 million in the period.
Enhabit expects full-year earnings in the range of 50 cents to 89 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion.
