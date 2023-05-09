Everbridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. — BURLINGTON, Mass. — Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its first quarter.
The software developer posted revenue of $108.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106.4 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Everbridge expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 27 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $110 million to $110.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.
Everbridge expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.48 to $1.52 per share, with revenue ranging from $456 million to $462 million.
