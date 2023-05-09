EverCommerce: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DENVER — DENVER — EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.8 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 7 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $161.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $158.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, EverCommerce said it expects revenue in the range of $168 million to $172 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $680 million to $700 million.

