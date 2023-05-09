Exelixis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALAMEDA, Calif. — ALAMEDA, Calif. — Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $40 million.
The drug developer posted revenue of $408.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $427.9 million.
Exelixis expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.78 billion to $1.88 billion.
