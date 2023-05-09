GoPro: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN MATEO, Calif. — SAN MATEO, Calif. — GoPro Inc. (GPRO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.9 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The action video camera maker posted revenue of $174.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.4 million.

