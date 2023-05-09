Grocery Outlet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. — EMERYVILLE, Calif. — Grocery Outlet (GO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $13.7 million.
The supermarket company selling discount, overstocked and closeout products posted revenue of $965.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $948.5 million.
Grocery Outlet expects full-year earnings in the range of 96 cents to $1 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.9 billion.
