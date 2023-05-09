Guardant Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. — PALO ALTO, Calif. — Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $133.5 million in its first quarter.
The provider of oncology testing services posted revenue of $128.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117.6 million.
Guardant Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $535 million to $545 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GH