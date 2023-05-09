Hackett Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI — MIAMI — The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Tuesday reported profit of $8.2 million in its first quarter.
For the current quarter ending in June, Hackett Group expects its per-share earnings to range from 36 cents to 39 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $72.5 million to $74 million for the fiscal second quarter.
