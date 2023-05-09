Halozyme Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $39.6 million.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $162.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.2 million.
Halozyme Therapeutics expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $815 million to $845 million.
