Heritage-Crystal Clean: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. (HCCI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $16.6 million.
The cleaning and waste-management company posted revenue of $193.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $183.1 million.
