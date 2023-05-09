IGT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON — LONDON — International Game Technology PLC (IGT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $23 million.
The slot machine maker posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.
IGT expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.1 billion to $4.3 billion.
