JBG Smith Properties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. — BETHESDA, Md. — JBG Smith Properties (JBGS) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.
The company said it had net income of $21.2 million, or 19 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, posted revenue of $153 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $124 million.
